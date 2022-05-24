Cuba Announces Athletes who will Contest Caribbean Games





Havana, May 23 (ACN) Juvenile world medalists Juan Carley Vazquez, Shot Put, and sprinter Shainer Reginfo are part of the list of athletes to represent the island at the Guadeloupe 2022 Caribbean Games, to take place in June.



Vazquez, world champ in the Sub-20 category in Nairobi last year and Reginfo, bronze medal in the 100-meter are on top of the team announced by the Cuban Athletics Commission.



The group also includes long jumpers Yanisley Carrion and Leidys Perez; triple jumper Andy Hechavarria, Javelin expert mariannailys Silva and 800-meter runner Daily Cooper, all young talents that could play outstanding roles in the Olympic cycle and in the future.



Also included are Maher Salah and Hansel Abreu in 1500 meters; Greisys Roble and Keily Linet 100-meter hurdles; and long jumpers Maikel Vidal and Daniel Mustelier along sprinter Jenns Fernandez.

