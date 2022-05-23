All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
23
May Monday

Cuba finished third in Ibero-American Championships in Athletics



HAVANA, Cuba, May 22 (ACN) With five gold, three silver and two bronze medals, Cuba was the third country in the Ibero-American Championships in Athletics held in Alicante, Spain, after the host (14-8-8) and the Dominican Republic (6-5-3).

The event’s last day saw the victories of discus thrower Yaime Perez, triple jumper Leyanis Perez and Greisys Lazara Robles in the 100 m hurdles.

Yaimé, world champion in Doha 2019 and third in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, won the final with 62.06 m, a discreet result for her but enough to win the gold.

Leyanis also climbed to the top of the awards podium, winner with a personal best of 14.58 meters.

Winner of the 1st Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia, in 2021, Leyanis won the gold with a 14.41 m triple jump—her best yet—whereas Robles prevailed in the 110 m hurdles with 12.93 seconds.

The other Cuban champions were the sprinter Shainer Reginfo, who won the 100 m race Friday with 10.15 sec (and finished third in the 200 m), and the triathlete Lazaro Martinez, who deserved the title Saturday with a competition record of 17.30 m.

Likewise, long jumper Maykel Massó finished second with 8.03 m and Roxana Gómez won the bronze medal in 400 m with 51.03 sec, her best time this season.

