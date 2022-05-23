Swimmer Andrea Becali impressive in Marcelo Salado Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, May 22 (ACN) After winning six gold medals, 17-year-old Andrea Becali prevailed in the 5-km sprint in open water with 59:12.60 min in the closing day of the Marcelo Salado Swimming Cup, held this week.



Becali got her seventh gold medal after winning the six events in which she competed, namely the three distances of the backstroke, 100 m and 400 m freestyle, and 200 m individual medley. She also opened the 4x200 m freestyle relay, also made up of her teammates Laurent Estrada, Lorena González and Elisbet Gámez.



In other results, Melissa Cabrera (13-14 years old category), the only girl who finished the exhausting stretch, won the 400, 800 and 1,500 m freestyle and the 50, 100 and 200 butterfly, whereas Rodolfo Falcón Jr. won in the 15 plus year-old group with 53:38.10 and, earlier, the 400, 800 and 1,500 m freestyle.



Falcón, Becali, Gámez and Julio Calero (breaststroke specialist) will continue their preparation for the World Championships to be held in Hungary on June 18 to 25.