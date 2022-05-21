Ibero-American Athletics Championship kicks off today in Spain





Havana, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) With the presence of 16 Cubans, the Ibero-American Athletics Championship begins today, in Alicante, Spain, until next Sunday.



Olympic bronze medalists Yaime Perez, in the discus throw, and long jumper Maykel Masso, lead the Caribbean team, along with the 4x400 meter flat (w/p) quartet, winner of the title in the relay world championships last year.



The team is also composed by 400m race runner Roxana Gomez, finalist in the summer event in Tokyo, and triple jumper Lazaro Martinez, champion of the indoor world in Belgrade, Serbia, last March.



Others who will compete in the Ibero-American competition are Zurian Echavarria, of the 400 m hurdles, Adriana Rodriguez (long jump), Liadagmis Povea and Leyanis Perez, both in the triple jump, and the 18-year-old Daily Cooper.



Executives of this sport on the island specified that the list is completed with Greisy Robles and Keyli Perez, in the 100 m hurdles, the javelin thrower Yiselena Ballar and the promising sprinter Shainer Reginfo, in the 100 and 200 m/p.