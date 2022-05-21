Cuba debuts in professional boxing in Mexico





Havana, May 20 (ACN) Everything is ready and expectations are growing for the long-awaited debut of Domadores de Cuba in professional boxing circuits, a party to be held today at Palenque of the San Marcos National Fair, in Mexico.

Six members of the team led by head trainer Rolando Acebal will fight on a six-round bout.

The five-time world champion and double Olympic champion Julio Cesar La Cruz will face Colombian Deivis "el Felino" Casseres, who as a professional has a 27-win record and 15 losses. The remaining five Cuban fights will be against local fighters.

In the 60 kilograms, the Cuban Osvel Caballero will face Joshman Reyes, after the non-call of the world and Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz; meanwhile, the triple world gold medalist, Lazaro Alvarez (63 kgs) will do so against Francisco Mercado.

In addition, in the welterweight division, Roniel Iglesias, world champion and Olympian, will face Brandon Perez and the young middleweight Yoenlis Hernandez, who left such a pleasant impression with his World Cup title, will be Juan Carlos Raygosa's rival.

Finally, in 81 kilograms, the gold Olympic and world champion Arlen Lopez will fight against Fernando Galvan.