Cuba's best swimmer wins international scholarship





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) The 25-year-old Elisbet Gámez Matos, the best Cuban swimmer in the last two Olympic cycles, will enjoy in the next few months her first scholarship—granted by the International Swimming Federation—with the training base will be in Thailand.



A freestyle specialist, Gámez won the bronze medal in 800 meters at the Short Course World Cup (25-meter pool) in 2018 in Singapore. She is currently competing in the Marcelo Salado Cup, a traditional Cuban competition with swimmers in the 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15 year-old categories from all over the country and foreign guests, where she will be today in her best event, 200 meters.



Next month, Gámez and Andrea Becali, Rodolfo Falcón (Jr.) and Julio Calero will participate in the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.