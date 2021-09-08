Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra to compete in Tour de l'Ardèche





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) The main Cuban cyclist in the last decade, Arlenis Sierra, will compete from tomorrow until September 14 in the 19th edition of the Tour de l'Ardèche, in France, a week before the World Road Cycling Championships, scheduled from 19 to 26 this month in Belgium.



Among 205 elite cyclists from 20 multinational teams, the woman from Cuban leads the A.R. Monex Women's Team, which registered the Mexican Ariadna Gutíerrez, the Italians Katia Ragusa and Maria Victoria Sperotto, the Russian Mariia Miliaeva and the French Jade Teolis.



In her last race, on August 29, the Cuban was champion in the Giro della Toscana in Italy, where Sierra, also winner in the previous edition, held the lead during the three stages of this classic world road race.



According to the statistics of the International Cycling Union, in 2019 Sierra, then captain of the Astana Women's Team, finished ninth in Ardeche, in the general classification won by the legendary Dutch Marianne Vos, who dominated five of the seven stages, led the points competition and was close to conquering also the leadership of the mountain goals.



That year the Cuban finished third at the goal of the sixth and seventh days.



This time again there will be seven stages in the same number of days, from Ardèche the Tour will cross the neighboring departments: Drôme, Le Gard, La Lozère and Vaucluse, the organizing committee announced on the event's website.