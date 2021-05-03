Diaz-Canel highlighted gold medal of Cuban women's 4x400 in 2021 World Athletics Relay





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Cuban women continue making history. The girls of the 4×400 relay won the gold medal at the World Championships in the Polish city of Silesia, highlighted today on Twitter Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.



Diaz-Canel described the victory of the women's quartet as an unprecedented event when they won the World Relay Championship on Sunday.



Zurian, Rose Mary, Lisneidy and Roxana inspire us to dream big for the Tokyo Olympics, added the Cuban leader in the message shared on his social media.



With a time of 3:28.41 minutes, the Cuban relay runners won the event, beating the competitors from Poland, champions two years ago in the Japanese city of Yokohama, and Great Britain, fourth in Qatar 2019.