Cuban Maria Colon elected new member of the International Olympic Committee



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) Due to her undeniable achievements, former javelin thrower Maria Caridad Colon, a true legend of Cuban and Latin American athletics, today became a new member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Champion at the Moscow 1980 Olympics and first woman in Latin America and the Caribbean to win an Olympic title, Colon received the support of the IOC members at the 136th Assembly of that entity, held virtually today.

In Moscow she won the scepter with 68.40 meters in her first attempt, thus setting an Olympic record at the time and left behind the favorites Saida Gunba (USSR, 67.76) and Ute Hommola (GDR, 66.56).

In addition to Colon, Croatian Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Saudi Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Mongolian Battushig Batbold and British Sebastian Coe, current president of the International Athletics Federation, also joined IOC today.

Last June 2, the IOC reported that Cuban Yumilka Ruiz was re-elected as member of the Sports and Active Society Commission when announcing the composition of its working groups for 2020.

The former volleyball player Ruiz owns two Olympic crowns, in the Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 editions, in addition to a bronze medal in Athens 2004.