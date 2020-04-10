Cuban Olympic wrestling champion Borrero discharged from hospital



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 10 (ACN) Cuban Olympic champion Ismael Borrero was discharged from the hospital where he was treated after testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Luis de la Portilla, national wrestling commissioner, confirmed on his personal Facebook that Borrero's recovery process was going well at the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK).

De la Portilla expressed his gratitude to all the health personnel for the very humane work they do, both in the IPK and in the other medical institutions in Cuba.

He also asserted that the rest of the members of the delegation, who attended the Pan American Championship and then the pre-Olympic competition, both events in Canada, are in quarantine in their respective homes.

In the case of Borrero, double world champion and gold medalist at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, last March won the 67-kilogram award at the continental wrestling competition held in the Canadian city of Ottawa.