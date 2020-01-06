Diaz-Canel denounces US aggressions against Cuban sport

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 6 (acn) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel denounced the actions of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC by its Spanish acronym) to prevent Cuba from attending the next edition of the Caribbean Series.



The Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB by its Spanish acronym) denounces obstacles to attend the Caribbean Series due to CBPC concessions to US pressures. The Cuban sport is also attacked by the empire, Diaz-Canel wrote on twitter.

The FCB issued a statement saying that the Caribbean island was marginalized from attending that event, to be held from February 1-7, 2020, in Puerto Rico, due to pressure from USA.

The governing body of baseball in Cuba remarked that the reasons mentioned by the CBPC were "supposed difficulties with the time available to process US visas, necessary to travel to Puerto Rico."

The decision of the CBPC is produced by yielding to the arbitrary pressures of the United States government and joins other deceptive actions of its Commissioner, Juan F. Puello, who has also hindered Cuba's full membership in this genuinely Caribbean organization, denounced FCB.

The note adds that by not ensuring the conditions and withdrawing the possibility of Cuba participating in the 2020 Caribbean Series, the CBPC Commissioner also told FCB that the Assembly of that body decided to invite another delegation that will have its assistance guaranteed.

The FCB urges Puello to carry out the necessary steps to ensure the participation of a Cuban team in the 2020 Caribbean Series and also reiterates its aspiration and right to fully reintegrate into CBPC.