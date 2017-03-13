US Nobel Laureate is new Corresponding Member of the Cuban Academy of Sciences

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 13 (acn) Dr. Peter Courtland Agre, US biologist and university professor who was awarded the 2003 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, is the new Corresponding Member of the Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC by its Spanish acronym).



The decision was approved by Cuban academics in their most recent Plenary, in which it was recalled that distinction is only granted to nonresident experts in the national territory who have contributed in a remarkable way to the scientific development.

Agre, 68, is the director of the Malaria Research Institute at the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, founded on February 22, 1876.

Sergio Pastrana, ACC director general, told ACN that Agre is the 29 th Corresponding Member of the ACC and added that they come from 19 different countries, including Argentina, Germany, Colombia, Spain, Jamaica, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Russia, UK, China, among others.

The also American Dr. Mark Rasenick, distinguished professor of Physiology, Biophysics and Psychiatry at the University of Illinois, Chicago, earned the same distinction in 2016.

Argentine bishop Msgr. Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences of the Vatican, is one of the foreigners recognized by his merits in the scientific field included in the same list.

The ACC was founded in 1861, with the name of Royal Academy of Medical, Physical and Natural Sciences of Havana.