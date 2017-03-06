Twenty Cubans undergo deep brain stimulation to fight Parkinson

Share

HOLGUIN, Cuba, Mar 6 (acn) Twenty Cuban patients with Parkinson's disease underwent deep brain stimulation surgery, since this type of medical intervention was resumed in November 2016 at Lucía Íñiguez Hospital, in the Cuban city of Holguín.

The minimum access technique, considered among the stereotactic methods to attend patients with this pathology, allows reaching deep structures of the brain, select the altered nucleus and acting on it to improve clinical symptomatology.

Julio Cesar Selva, head of the neurosurgeon team, pointed out that in this type of operation, which has several surgical targets for the treatment of Parkinson, the symptoms and signs of the disease, such as stiffness and involuntary tremors, remarkably disappear in each patient during and after surgery.

The clinical manifestations of the disease and the functional capacity of the patient can be controlled in more than 90 percent through this procedure, emphasized Selva.

This surgical procedure is resumed after being suspended four years ago and for this, a group of specialists from Holguín received intensive training at the International Center for Neurological Restoration, in Havana, at which time they conducted 14 similar surgeries.

With the resumption and results of this medical procedure, Lucía Iñiguez Hospital aspires to become a national center for Parkinson's surgery, idea put forward by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro during his visit to the entity in 2002.

Selva added that this type of minimum access surgery is executed in Latin America only in Cuba, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

In these last three nations, each patient must pay about 150 000 dollars, but in Cuba, although each operation costs the state approximately $ 50 000, it is totally free.