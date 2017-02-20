Cuba launches National Anti-Polio Vaccination Campaign

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 20 (acn) A total of 471 888 children will be immunized throughout Cuba against poliomyelitis in the 56th National Anti-Polio Vaccination Campaign, which first stage will be held from February 20 to 26.



Sources from the Ministry of Public Health explained that during this period the vaccine will be provided to 363 778 children under three years of age, who will be given another dose in the second stage, which will take place from April 17 to 23.

Dr. Lena López, head of the National Immunization Program, told ACN that on that date, 108 110 nine-year-old infants will also receive the reactivation.

She reiterated that the preparation cannot be supplied to children with high fever, diarrhea or vomiting, nor should food be taken 30 minutes before and after vaccination, nor should it be applied to immunodepressed infants.

Dr. Miguel Ángel Galindo, adviser and founder of this program, expressed his satisfaction that Cuba was the first country in the world to eradicate poliomyelitis (1962), an acute viral disease, which seriousness ranges from an asymptomatic infection to nonspecific fevers, aseptic meningitis, irreversible paralysis and death by asphyxia.

The Cuban population under the age of 69 is protected against this terrible disease, and from 1962 to 2016, almost 84 million doses of polio vaccine have been applied, completely free of charge.

This program has contributed to the notable decrease in infant mortality in Cuba, which for nine consecutive years is below five per thousand live births, even lower than that of United States.

Despite US blocking, maintained for more than 55 years, Cuba has eliminated 14 infectious diseases, nine are not a health problem, five with very low incidence, and other diseases and clinical forms are under control.

Experts say that mortality by these diseases nationwide is below one percent, and it is not among the main reasons for the death of Cubans.