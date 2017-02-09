Excellent Results of Drug Developed in Cuba Against Skin Cancer were presented in Workshop

Share

CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Feb 9 (acn) With the presentation of case studies and results on the use of Heberferon for treatment of basal cell skin carcinoma, a promotional workshop for the extension of that drug began in this Cuban province.



Developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB by its Spanish acronym) in Havana, the product has benefited from 300 to 500 patients in clinical trials for five years, according to data provided to ACN by Iraldo Bello, leader of the project of the novel drug which combines the use of two interferons.

According to the researcher, that figure has risen since September 2016, when Heberferon was included in the basic table of medicines in Cuba, and through this event, which brings together specialists from the provinces of Havana, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Sancti Spíritus and Camagüey, they seek to further expand its use.

The drug inhibits tumor growth, and between one and three weeks of treatment reduces or eliminates basal cell carcinomas of any subtype, size and location, in addition to an excellent esthetic response, especially in tumors in complex parts such as the face and the skin near the eyes.

Its treatment regimen is based on infiltration around the lesion three times a week for three weeks in a row, a follow-up period for about four months, and a second cycle of application if further therapy is needed.

Dr. Lorenzo Anasagasti, from the National Institute of Oncology and Radiobiology, in Havana, presented examples of successful cases where total healing, elimination of posterior recurrences, and even spontaneous bone reconstruction were achieved in lesions with deeper infiltration.

During the event, which concludes today, in addition to the presentations and conferences, there will be projected the strategies for the extension of this product and for the adequate research and early detection of skin cancer.