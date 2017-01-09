España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Monday 09 de January de 2017 01:15 pm
Home Science Cuban drug research center announces 48 new projects

Cuban drug research center announces 48 new projects

Created on Monday, 09 January 2017 13:09 | Hits: 7 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Cuban drug research center announces 48 new projectsHAVANA, Cuba, Jan 9 (acn) The Center for Research and Development of Medicines (CIDEM by its Spanish acronym), belonging to BioCubaFarma business group, has 48 projects in research of products for human use, announced an expert of that institution.

Dr. Orlando Perdomo, CICEM Director of Research and Development, told ACN that the portfolio is divided into innovative lines that are in turn in new chemical entities, drugs and molecules.

He also said that they have therapeutic forms, known as super generic by being an additional benefit to the conventional medicine, and added that innovative medicines include generic ones, natural products and those related to health.

In the last months, this institution developed the first effervescent tablets of chlorine destined to the disinfection of water, a technology used in Cuba for the first time with very high effectiveness for the potabilization of the precious liquid, emphasized the specialist.

Perdomo announced that an investment was planned to increase six times the production of the current plant and is projected to build a larger one in Mariel Special Development Zone.

Another line developed by CIDEM is Neolimpilen, intended for the cleaning of contact lenses, which is used as a moisturizer and antiseptic and has lubricating and stabilizing activity.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).