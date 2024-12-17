Donation of medical supplies from Spain ready for shipment to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) As part of a campaign of solidarity with the victims of Hurricane Rafael in Cuba, a shipment of 1.3 tons of medical supplies were ready today to be sent to the island from Spain.



The donation, valued at approximately 300,000 euros, will be sent by air and will be received by the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Prensa Latina reported.



The shipment was prepared by the Cuban Embassy to Spain, along with a number of Solidarity Associations with the Caribbean island, according to the press release.



It added that the First of February Movement, Rincon Cubano Granma, Ernesto Guevara Association of Solidarity and Cooperation for Development, Medicuba Spain, Comisiones Obreras of Madrid, Izquierda Unida, Communist Party of Spain of Madrid and Cubans residing in that country participated in the initiative.