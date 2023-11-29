Cuban emblematic hospital celebrates its 41st Scientific Convention





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 28 (ACN) The Clinical Surgical Hospital Hermanos Ameijeiras is holding the 41st edition of the Annual Scientific Convention from November 21 to next Friday 1st on the occasion of its foundation by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, on December 3, 1982.



In exclusive statements to the Cuban News Agency, Doctor of Science Emilio Buchaca Faxas, deputy director of teaching and research of that Havana institution, of national subordination, explained that the event includes 28 symposiums in some 42 specialties, round tables and workshops related to the pedagogical work in the institution.



The event will also showcase research presented at the Science and Technique Forum and is another opportunity to present them with the intention of generalizing their scientific results to the usual clinical practice, he added.



During the current year, the hospital updated the results in the application of care protocols in more than 300 diseases treated at the center.



The main topics of the symposiums are Immunotherapy in Cancer; Malignant Hemopathy; Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases; Neurosciences and Critical Medicine.



Other symposiums of the Convention are: Updating in Coloproctology and Pelvic Floor; Bioethics; Scientific Pedagogical Journey; Clinical Research; Clinical Endocrinology and Infertility; and Ophthalmology.