Cuba and China to promote academic and scientific cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) The inauguration of the International Artificial Intelligence Research Institute in Hebei province, China, is a result of joint efforts between the People’s Republic and Cuba to promote academic and scientific cooperation, according to Cuban Minister of Higher Education Walter Baluja in his report about of a working visit to the cities of Shanghai and Hebei.



Mr. Baluja remarked that the new institute will count on renowned Cuban academics who boast works published in major international journals on the subject and will be able there to make the most of the state of the art to carry out their research.



The idea, he added, is to use science, technology and information to solve related problems in both countries for the benefit of their development and welfare. Likewise, there may be an increased presence of Cuban university professors in Hebei to teach degree and postgraduate courses as requested by the hosts, and China is expected to send a large delegation to the Congress Universidad 2024 in Havana following the first meeting of rectors from the two nations, scheduled to be held in the near future.



The Cuban official attended the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, an initiative that attaches great importance to exchanges between peoples, scientific-technological cooperation, innovation, study programs, training, and scholarships.