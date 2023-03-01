Cuba and Azerbaijan to expand health care cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) High-level meetings between Cuba and Azerbaijan ratified today in Baku, the common will to strengthen cooperation in health.



That purpose was reflected in the exchanges between Cuban vice president Salvador Valdes Mesa and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev and that nation's health minister Teymur Musayev, as well as between the latter and his Cuban counterpart, Jose Angel Portal Miranda.



Valdes Mesa, who chairs a delegation of his country to the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in response to COVID-19, reported on Twitter that during his meeting with the Azerbaijani president they reaffirmed the desire to expand economic relations and cooperation, especially in health.



According to the State Information Agency of Azerbaijan (Azertac), the heads of health of both countries discussed the new prospects for development and strengthening of cooperation in pharmaceutical industry, as well as the exchange of experiences between national public health institutions.



Likewise, Musayev and Portal Miranda discussed the future opening of the Azerbaijani-Cuban Friendship Clinic.



The minister of the sector in the Asian nation described as exemplary the inter-state cooperation in health and medical sciences, and mentioned as an indicator of solidarity the arrival of a team of Cuban specialists in Azerbaijan in 2020, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Valdes Mesa; Portal Miranda; deputy foreign minister Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo; Havana's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Carlos Valdes de la Concepcion; and other directors and officials of the Cuban foreign ministry make up the island's delegation that will participate in the NAM Summit, in which post-pandemic recovery will be addressed.