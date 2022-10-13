Cuba will host two immunotherapy congresses





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) On October 15 to 23, Varadero Beach will be the venue of the scientific events Biomanufacturing Challenges of Immunotherapy (BIOMIT 2022) and Immunotherapy (IT 2022) organized by the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM), to be held at the Iberostar Selection Hotel with experts from more than a dozen countries.



Both conferences, designed to promote the exchange of views on the new challenges facing the biotechnological industry and the state of the art in cancer immunotherapy, will be attended by representatives of Biocubafarma companies, Cuban universities and more than 80 delegates from 13 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany and Israel.



IT 2022 will count, as guest of honor, with the American doctor George Smith, Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2018, among other important figures of the international medical and scientific community.