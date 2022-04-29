Cuban Lung Cancer Vaccine Proves to be Safe and Effective





Havana, April 28 (ACN) Real world results of the Cuban lung cancer vaccine CIMAvax-EGF confirmed favorable data about safety and effectiveness in prior tests, said Doctor Tania Crombet, directorof clinical research at the Molecular Immunology Center.



During the BioHabana 2022 International Biotech Congress, underway in this city capital, the expert gave an update on the latest research studies on the vaccine.



The lung cancer vaccine is being administered in Cuba at the primary health attention areas, which offers patients a good opportunity to avoid going to a hospital to get the shot, said the expert who added that over 10 thousand people have already been administered the vaccine.



The Doctor also recalled the advancement of a research study on the Cuban lung cancer vaccine underway at the US Roswell Park Institute, which is being tested in patients with the most advanced cancer stages.



Doctor Crombet said that Cancer is a big health problem in Cuba, while counting on a drug that improves survival against lung cancer constitutes an important opportunity, particularly when it is a very safe option.

