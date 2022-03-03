Cuban COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, key Factor to Control de Pandemic





Havana, March 2 (ACN) The Cuban national COVID-19 immunization strategy has been a decisive factor for the island to advance towards the control of the pandemic, said Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday.



On his official Twitter account, the Cuban government official said that over 35 million doses already administered have allowed that 93.6 percent of the population eligible to be immunized against COVID-19 has completed the vaccination scheme, and 67,6 percent has got a booster.

Cuba administered over 35 million does of its vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala, according to the Cuban Public Health Ministry.