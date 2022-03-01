Cuba decreases number of COVID-19 autochthonous cases





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) For the fourth consecutive week, Cuba presents a sustained decrease in the number of autochthonous cases of COVID-19, informed today Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology of the ministry of public health.



During the regular Monday press conference on the behavior of the current pandemic, the specialist pointed out that 898 autochthonous cases were reported during the week, 647 less than in the previous one.



He indicated that the number has decreased steadily, even when high-risk activities are carried out with a high concentration of people, for which he warned about self-care and compliance with hygienic and sanitary measures to avoid the disease.



Vaccination has unquestionably helped to control the disease in the country and has shown its efficiency, but we must continue taking care of ourselves for a long time, the expert added.



Likewise, for the seventh consecutive week, the number of imported cases has decreased; in the most recent week, 101 new cases were reported in this indicator.



Out of the 87,310 samples studied in the last week, 3,999 were confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2.



At the end of the fourth week of February, there were 22,987 SARS-CoV-2 positives in the country (884 per day), he said, a lower figure than that reported in January.



Regarding pediatric cases, Duran indicated that for the fifth consecutive week the number of cases in this indicator has also decreased.



The head of epidemiology of the public ministry regretted that during the week seven people died in the country and warned that comorbidities are a factor that affects the disease, even when the patient has the complete vaccination schedule.



Regarding the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the expert referred that during the week five new cases were identified in the country, for a total of 284 (230 Cubans and 35 foreigners).



To date, and since March 2020, Cuba has accumulated 1,065,862 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2, 8,494 deaths due to COVID-19, and 1,058,640 recovered patients, a figure equivalent to 98.9% of the infections.