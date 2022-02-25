Cuban Center for Neurological Restoration marks its 33rd anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 25 (ACN) The staff of the International Center for Neurological Restoration ( CIREN by its Spanish acronym), conceived, designed and founded by the leader of the Cuban Revolution on February 26, 1989, has reached its 33rd anniversary with the development of research that contributes to enhance the neurological restoration of Cuban and foreign patients.



Among them, the new treatment protocol for patients with sequels of COVID-19 is outstanding, which improves their quality of life, said Dr. Hector Vera Cuesta, general director of that institution, which enjoys worldwide prestige, in an exclusive interview with the Cuban News Agency.

Its professionals, among them physiatrists, neuropsychologists, neurologists and other specialists linked to that field, participated in the aforementioned research.



CIREN created a group of experts to investigate the after-effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and today there is a treatment program for that purpose which is also exported to other countries, the director explained.



Through programs that have arisen in this clinic, more than 12,000 patients from 98 countries of the five continents have been assisted over the last 33 years.



In addition to the service area, made up of five large clinics, CIREN has a research center where studies that contribute to the development of medical assistance are generated.



The best example of this is the program designed for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, for which they developed their own technology and have operated on people from several countries with this condition as well as other movement disorders.



The technology is now exported to Spain, Argentina and Chile, where they perform minimal access surgery, Vera Cuesta emphasized.



They also created a strong Neurological Restoration program to treat the sequelae of the disease in which a team of multi- and interdisciplinary experts participate, without first-world technology, using intelligence and human resources, and great achievements have been obtained in these years, the doctor added.



This therapeutic strategy, which combines pharmacological, surgical and neuro-restoration methods, allows compensating the existing alterations and stimulating the structural and functional recovery of the damaged or diseased nervous activity in those affected by sequels of acute injuries or carriers of chronic disabling diseases of the Central Nervous System.



The interviewee exemplified that in the case of epilepsy, they show first-world results, since more than 70 % of those operated on, including some thirty children, are free of crises.



That is what has distinguished us during these more than three decades, achievements from the scientific point of view aimed at improving the quality of health of patients within and outside our borders.



Faced with the blockade, CIREN is looking for alternatives, the inhuman blockade of the United States has made us competent, we have looked for options, we suffer this genocidal policy daily since our foreign patients have looked for flight alternatives, or at the time of payment they have had to do it by transfer with certain banks and, in addition, they are hindered from using the cards here because of all the financial persecution.



Likewise, in order to find the technological equipment, there are difficulties with certain companies that cannot sell to us, because they risk facing lawsuits.



During these 33 years the colective has had academic and scientific exchanges with prestigious neuroscience institutions in Canada, USA, Germany, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Mexico, the main issuer.



This is followed by Portugal, Italy, Angola and Venezuela, Dr. Vera Cuesta concluded.