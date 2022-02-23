More than 5,867,000 Cubans have received COVID-19 vaccine booster doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) More than five and a half million people have received booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Cuba, the Ministry of Public Health reported today.



According to the agency, 278,200 of them received the additional vaccine as part of clinical studies, whereas 5,589,473 did in the context of the booster program that targets selected regions and at-risk groups.



The Cuban immunogens Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala have been administered to 9,871,746 people (89.1% of the population). All in all, the Island’s population has received 34,884,614 doses of the Cuban vaccines.



So far, 1,066,927 Cubans have tested positive to COVID-19, and 98.9% of them (1,055,626) have recovered from the disease.