89% of the Cubans have received all the COVID-19 vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) A total of 9,862,067 people in Cuba (89% of the population) have already completed the COVID-19 vaccination program.



The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported today that 10,594,300 people had received at least one dose of one of the Cuban vaccines (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala) by the end of February 15. Of them, 9,363,782 had a second dose and 9,040,205 a third dose.



Booster doses have been given to 5,776,600 Cubans, as part of either clinical studies or vaccination programs for specific regions and at-risk groups.



In total, 34,775,103 doses of Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala have been administered in the country.