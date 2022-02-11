Some 88 percent of the Cuban Population Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19





Havana, Feb 10 (ACN) Nine Million 849 thousand 252 citizens in Cuba have completed the COVID-19 vaccination scheme, standing for 88 percent of the island’s population, according to the Health Ministry.



According to the report by February 8, over 34.6 million doses of homegrown vaccines had been administered, with 10 million 585 thousand 309 citizens having got at least one shot, over 9.3 million with two doses and more than 9 million 31 thousand 420 persons have got the three shots of the vaccines.



Meanwhile, a total of five million 648 thousand 870 citizens have received a booster vaccine against the virus.



Since March 2020, Cuba has accumulated one million 57 thousand 797 cases positive to SARS-CoV-2, eight thousand 454 deaths due to COVID-19 and one million 43 thousand 768 citizens recovered from the disease, which stands for 98.7 percent of all those who got the virus.