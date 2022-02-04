Cancer treatment: a priority for the Cuban health system also in times of pandemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 4 (ACN) Over the years, treating cancer has been a priority for the Cuban health system, and not less so in times of the COVID-19 pandemic despite the limitations imposed by both the virus and the tightening of the U.S. blockade.



Dr. Jorge Juan Marinello Guerrero, president of the Cuban Society of Oncology, Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine, told ACN that the oncological institutions have remained active, and in some cases stepped up the pace, during these months of pandemic.



However, he said, the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba has made a strong impact on the health system in these two years in terms of restrictions to purchase equipment, medicines and other supplies for cancer treatment, including cytostatics and monoclonal drugs, limb prostheses, and products to conduct pathological studies and medical imaging tests.



As a result, Dr. Marinello stressed, Cuban hospitals have been forced to reschedule care services to make the most of the available equipment and prevent the interruption of treatments.



“Our biotechnological institutions have produced highly effective drugs against cancer, such as HeberFERON for skin cancer, the CIMAvax-EGFhr and Vaxira vaccines for lung cancer, Nimotuzumab used in this condition in the head and neck region, esophagus, pancreas and non-small cell lung cancer, and Leucocin, used in chemotherapy,” he remarked.



The specialist urged people to seek medical assistance in the event of any unusual physical sign, e.g. a mole that grows, changes colors or itches, or others like skin ulcers, prolonged respiratory difficulties, voice changes, weight loss or a mass detected in the breast or in the soft tissues.

In the case of Cuba, the main locations of cancer are in the skin in both sexes; prostate, lung and colon in the case of men; and breast, lung and cervical cancer in women.



Cuba has nine oncological radiotherapy services, an equal number of pediatric oncology services, and more than 45 medical oncology units in hospitals and health institutions.



According to the World Health Organization, there were around 20 million new cases of cancer in 2020, and the death toll reached the 10 million mark. However, the number of new cases is expected to increase to 30 million by 2040, mainly in low- and middle-income countries, which is why the theme of World Cancer Day celebrations on February 4 is “Close the care gap”.