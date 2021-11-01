Clinical trial with Cuban vaccine against lung cancer begins in the U.S.





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) The Roswell Park Institute, in the United States, announced the start of a new clinical trial with the Cuban vaccine CIMAvax-EGF, developed by the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM), to prevent lung cancer.



In a publication on Twitter, Eduardo Martínez Díaz, president of the Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma), referred that cancer is one of the main causes of death in Cuba and in the world.



The evaluation of the ability to prevent lung cancer using the Cuban vaccine CIMAva-EGF, in clinical trials in Cuba and the United States, is a hope for humanity, he added.



The new trial seeks to treat smoking patients at high risk of developing lung cancer, as well as patients with early-stage cancer at risk of relapsing with the disease.



According to BioCubaFarma's Facebook profile, the Cuban drug CIMAvax-EGF, an immunotherapy that manages to drastically reduce epidermal growth factor (EGF) levels in the blood, has demonstrated its efficacy in the treatment of advanced lung cancer.



Based on the results obtained in the two countries, researchers at the CIM and the Roswell Park Institute, located in New York State, are beginning to explore its use to prevent the formation of lung cancer.



This would be the second ongoing clinical trial with CIMAvax-EGF at Roswell Park, where the safety of this drug has been demonstrated, and its combined use in several cancer indications is being explored, the social network publication noted.