Cuba exceeds 21.5 million anti-COVID-19 doses administered





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Cuba continues its anti-COVID-19 vaccination process and has already administered more than 21.5 million anti-COVID-19 doses.



The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that by the end of October 2, 21, 516,690 doses of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala had been administered in the country.



MINSAP states that 9, 494,757,000 people have already received at least one dose of one of the immunogens; 6,787,553 people have received a second dose and 5,234,380 a third one.



The health authority noted in its daily report that 5,458,190 people are fully vaccinated, which represents 48.8 % of the Cuban population.



With the mass vaccination, 11, 183,350 doses have been administered to the population over 19 years of age in territories with epidemiological risk and risk groups in all provinces, as well as to the pediatric population from two to 18 years of age throughout the country.



As for the health intervention initiated last May, health workers, BioCubaFarma workers, students of Medical Sciences and other groups and population of at-risk territories, have received a total of 9,612,810 doses.



Related to the intervention study and clinical trials, 454, 064 and 266, 466 doses have been administered, respectively.