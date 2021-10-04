With the vaccination against Covid 19, Cuba decreases number of cases, 4,272 today





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 40,644 samples to detect COVID 19, resulting in 4,272 positive results. The country accumulates 9, 731,983 samples taken and 895,719 positive.



At the end of October 3, 55,656 patients were admitted, 29,523 suspected, 3,077 under surveillance and 23,056 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 4,254 were contacts of confirmed cases; 12 with source of infection abroad and 6 without source of infection determined. There were 5,010 discharges, 864,988 patients recovered (96.5%) and 38 people died. In intensive care units, 357 confirmed patients are being treated, including 106 in critical and 251 in severe condition.



Among the 4,272 positive cases, 3.8% (161) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 127,093, which represents 14.2% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (889), 20 to 39 (1,034), 40 to 59 (1,323) and over 60 (1,026).