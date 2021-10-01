Laos Donation to Cuban Orthopedic Hospital





Havana, Sept 30 (ACN) The Republic of Laos sent a donation of food and cleansing equipment to the Havana-based Frank Pais orthopedic hospital in an effort to support local efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.



This donation will help COVID-19 patients and the Cuban people who count on the admiration and affection of the people of Laos, said Anouphone Kittirath, ambassador of Laos to Cuba.



Despite limitations, the shutdown of borders and the increase of COVID-19 cases no Cuban has remained helpless, said the ambassador and noted that “Here is Laos ready to give its hand as a proof of the friendship and affection that tie both nations,” said the diplomat.