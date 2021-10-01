Flexibility of measures not a reason to relax biosecurity protocols





GUANTÁNAMO, Cuba, Sep 30 (ACN) As the province of Guantánamo makes progress with the COVID-19 vaccines and works across the board to keep improving its epidemiological situation, a package of measures of flexibilization will be implemented starting Thursday, a step not to be seen as a relaxation of biosecurity, local political and governmental authorities insist.



The first recently published provisions of the plan for the gradual restart of activities cover several sectors of the province’s socioeconomic life. Among the most important ones are those related to public transportation, food service operations, and urban mobility, among other measures.



Emilio Matos Mosqueda, Governor of the province of Guantánamo, emphasized that this is not the new normal, but a gradual process to be undertaken without overlooking the sanitary protocols to avoid setbacks in the control of the pandemic, a goal whose success will depend on individual and collective discipline and responsibility, as the danger of new outbreaks has not disappeared.



These measures were approved taking into account that the number of cases is on a downward trend as a result of the efforts to curb contagion, the effectiveness of the health protocols, and the progress of the immunization program, since more than 90% of the population has already received at least one dose, and more than half the Cubans have been administered all the doses.



This situation also favors the long-awaited resumption of the 2020-2021 school year on October 4.



In the latest meeting of the Provincial Council of Government, a call was made to re-launch the economy without neglecting the health controls and to increase food production, construction work and energy saving.



The subject was also addressed by the Temporary Group for the fight against COVID-19, which urged people to be mindful of social distancing and remain aware of the risk of infection.