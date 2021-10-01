Number of COVID-19 cases still on a downward trend





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 30 (ACN) Cuba reported today 5,003 new positive cases of COVID-19, which reveals that the number of infections has been gradually dropping in the last four days.



Dr. Francisco Durán García, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said that 46,821 samples were processed, and noted that there were 614 fewer cases than the previous day.



“Some indicators are undoubtedly improving, although others are still somewhat high, as in the case of the number of deaths,” he stressed during his usual daily press conference, “as 58 people passed away yesterday.”



As to the spread of the pandemic by provinces and regions, western Cuba is still the hardest hit, if with fewer cases. Meanwhile, 7,436 patients were discharged from hospital, a figure that exceeds by 2,121 the number of positive cases reported the previous day.

Until yesterday, 401 patients were in intensive care, 105 reported in critical condition and 296 in serious condition.



Since the first COVID-19 cases in Cuba were reported in March 2020, the country has had 877,428 confirmed cases and suffered a death toll amounting to 7,436.