Despite COVID-19, blood donations continue in central Cuba





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Sep 30 (ACN) Although the COVID-19 pandemic has more than once put blood donations at risk in municipalities of the province of Ciego de Avila, voluntary contributors to this noble gesture have already reached the mark—70 donations—planned for September.



Omar de la Cruz Rodriguez, head of the program in the town of Majagua, told ACN that this is one of the best performing municipalities when it comes to people’s decision to offer such a valuable component of their organism.



“We have always fulfilled the delivery plans, but in order to help more in these times of emergency we raised to 70 the target number of monthly donations, even if many locals became infected in July and August, including those who give their blood to save lives,” he said. “Much remains to be done at community level, since there are enough people between the ages of 18 and 60 to exceed the number of 275 active donors, including those engaged in the Plasmapheresis Extraction Project, emphasized.”



The noble gesture of donating blood allows the Cuban health system to increase the life expectancy and quality of life of the sick, but also to carry out complex medical and surgical procedures, whereas the delivery of plasma to Cuba's Blood Derivatives Plant guarantees several products for the benefit of people's health, such as human albumin and immunoglobulins and allows for more transfusions in our hospitals, especially for patients requiring services such as hematology, oncology, nephrology, intensive care units and operating rooms need a support of different

hemocomponents.



World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every June 14, the birthday of the Austrian pathologist and physician Karl Landsteiner, discoverer of the ABO blood group system, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1930.