Cuba Reports 80 Percent of its People with at least one COVID-19 Shot





Havana, Sept 28 (ACN) Cuba is the Latin American country with the highest number of people having received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, after registering 80 percent of the 11 million population.



The director of Science and Technological Innovation with the Cuban Health Ministry, Ileana Morales, said that the abovementioned result was thanks to the Cuban nation-wide vaccination campaign with locally developed vaccines.



September has marked an intense immunization work with the vaccination of children, those allergic to thimerosal and the COVID-19 convalescents, the official said.



At present, come 200 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in Cuba, while 44,9 percent of the local population have already received the three shots established by the island’s vaccination program.



By September 26, five million 19 thousand 799 Cubans were already immunized against COVID-19.