Cuba with the highest rate of vaccination with at least one anti-COVID-19 dose in Latin America





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) The 80 % of Cubans have already received at least the first dose of an anti-COVID-19 vaccine, which makes the island the Latin American country with the highest rate of population immunized at this level of the scheme.



This was informed today by Lena Lopez Ambron, head of the immunization program of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap by its Spanish acronym), during the second part of the daily press conference on the epidemiological situation in the national territory.

The specialist emphasized that this process is advancing without interruption, complying with all the planned schedules.



She pointed out that more than 1.8 million doses of vaccines have been administered in pediatric ages, between first and second doses, with very few adverse effects.



In response to concerns from the population,the expert clarified that those who have received the complete Soberana or Abdala scheme and have subsequently become ill with COVID-19, do not need to be vaccinated again, that is, they do not have to receive Soberana Plus.



Lopez Ambron specified that those who are receiving a scheme and contract an infection will have to wait 15 days after the cessation of the infection to continue with the application of the remaining vaccines.