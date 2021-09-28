Cuba presents new research with Biomodulin T for COVID-19 treatment





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) Cuban National Center for Biopreparations (BioCen) is preparing the presentation of the dossier to obtain the approval, by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices, of a clinical trial with Biomodulin T in COVID-19 convalescents.



There are also plans to present another clinical trial for its use in SARS-CoV-2 positive patients and thus extend its use, said Dr. Mary Carmen Reyes Zamora, head of the clinical trials group at BioCen's Research-Development Department.



In addition, the expert added, a clinical trial was started on post-chemotherapy oncology patients, as they are very vulnerable to COVID-19, and an exploratory trial was carried out on chronic renal patients on hemodialysis, which set the basis for further research.



Reyes Zamora, who is also a specialist in Immunology and Master in Clinical Trials, explained that Biomodulin T has had a sanitary registration since the 90's for immunological dysfunction states such as repeated infections in the elderly, under this condition the interventions began in the country and from the planned clinical trials it will be possible to add scientific evidence to modify the applications of the drug and the amount of doses.



She explained that the drug is a biological immunomodulator of natural origin, not a blood derivative and BioCen's own product, with extensive experience of use in the elderly with repeated respiratory infections and excellent results of efficacy and safety, supported by research, publications and more than 20 years of use in medical practice.



In the face of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, its use was extended throughout the country as one of the first products to be incorporated into the National Action Protocol for COVID-19 from the preventive point of view in the elderly.



During this health emergency, three cycles of treatment with Biomodulin T have been applied every six months, and its use was incorporated into the National Program for Comprehensive Care of the Elderly due to the satisfactory results in terms of prevention of severity and mortality from SARS-CoV-2 and other infections.

