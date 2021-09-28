Cuba is Vaccinating COVID-19 Convalescents





Guantanamo, Sept 27 (ACN) Cuba is already vaccinating COVID-19 convalescents, the process kicked off in this easternmost province on Monday by administering a single of the homegrown vaccine Soberana Plus to some 11 thousand 520 citizens of 19 years of age and older.



Vaccination coordinator in Guantanamo Miralys Rodriguez told the Cuban News Agency that the immunization process includes all those persons who fully recovered from the disease two or more months before receiving the shot, as established by the protocols for convalescents.



However, according to national protocols, those citizens who showed mild COVID-19 symptoms and were not diagnosed positive to COVID-19 after taking a PCR test must get the three shots of the local vaccines to guarantee their protection, since studies prove that such persons developed low antibody levels.



In Guantanamo, vaccination sites are opened from morning to evening being operative as far as there are people coming in, said the specialists.



The island-wide mass vaccination is well underway as Guantanamo reports over 91 percent of its population with at least one dose and 60 percent fully immunized.