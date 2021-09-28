Cuban central province begins today vaccination of COVID-19 convalescents





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) The application of Soberana Plus to COVID-19 convalescents begins today in Villa Clara for those who suffered from the disease before last July 12, reinforcing the immunity acquired with the disease, at the same time that other vaccination schedules continue.

After 60 days from the epidemiological discharge, the immunogen can be administered, which contributes to increase the immunity of each person, said Juan Jose Pulido Lopez, head of medical attention at the health department in the province, to CMHW radio station.



This day also begins the massive administration of the second dose of Abdala to the population over 19 years of age in 11 of the municipalities of the territory, with the exception of Santa Clara and Sagua la Grande, which are concluding their vaccination scheme, he added.

The supply of Soberana 02 to children and adolescents is also continuing with the aim of achieving the highest immunity in the people of Villa Clara, he stressed.



With the administration of the immunogens and along with the fulfillment of the hygienic-epidemiological measures, the vaccinated person and his family are protected, but if, due to an inattention, the persons suffer from the disease, it will pass without seriousness, the expert remarked.