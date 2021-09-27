Cuba, Renewable Energy is a Priority





Havana Sept 25 (ACN) Cuba expects to increase to 24 percent the use of renewable energy in its national power output by the year 2030, said Energy and Mines minister Livan Arronte during a High-Level Dialog on the topic in the context of the 76 Session of the UN General Assembly.

According to the Cuban permanent mission at the UN, the minister said that his country prioritizes the use of clean and sustainable energy in tune with the sustainable development goals related to the 2030 Agenda.



The Cuban government officials said that the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against his country aims at inflicting suffering to the Cuban people and he put as examples the restrictions on shipments of fuel to the island which led to severe impacts on local transportation and power generation, a damage calculated at 125 million dollars only between April 2019 to March 2020.



The island’s Energy Minister reiterated his country’s willingness to boost the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and share its modest experience in the field of energy with any other country, particularly with Caribbean island nations.



Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has participated in different meetings in the context of the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly this year, and he has repeatedly defended the use of clean energy and the need to put an end to the waste of natural resources and irrational energy consumption patterns of capitalist countries which affect the environment.