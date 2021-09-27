Successful clinical trial with Abdala vaccine in children in Cuban eastern province





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Sep 24 (ACN) The Ismaelillo trial with the Abdala vaccine in 3 to 18 year-old children, carried out for almost three months in this city, was a success for Cuban science and Camaguey province in particular, in search of the drug's authorization for its application in the infant population.



Sonia Resik Aguirre, principal investigator of the studies with Abdala in the Caribbean nation, told the press that the vaccination of the two groups has already been completed, first the 12 to 18 year-old volunteers, and then the three to 11 year-olds.



The expert commented that the clinical samples of those included in the first group that started the process have been in Havana for several days and the results should be made public soon.



She also said that next week the blood samples of children between three and 11 years of age should be taken in order to reach similar conclusions.



From the safety point of view, the vaccination was carried out with the expected adverse events, mainly pain at the injection site, explained Resik Aguirre.



Abdala has to its credit for being the first immunogen developed in Latin America against COVID-19, after showing 92.28 % efficacy, and has demonstrated in the millions of vaccines administered in the country its high safety and effectiveness against severe forms of the infectious disease.