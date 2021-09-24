Cuba continues with high rates of pediatric-aged patients with COVID 19





HAVANA, cUBA, Sep 24 (ACN) Cuba wakes up today with a total of 5,513 patients in pediatric ages hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 1,550 were diagnosed in the last day.



Lissette Lopez Gonzalez, Head of the National Pediatric Group of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), explained in the second moment of the daily press conference on the epidemiological situation in the country, that a year ago, on a day like today, only seven cases were reported.



She pointed out that since September 2020, when the first pediatric patient was diagnosed, to date, 152,503 cases have accumulated in the national territory, including 10,303 infants.



In the last 15 days, the added, the figures registered are 20 times more than what was registered in 2020.



According to Lopez Gonzalez, 146,000 children and adolescents have been discharged from the health services, 96 %, a high number, however, she specified, they must be protected due to the characteristics of the disease.



Today, four patients are in critical condition and an equal number are in serious, all of them with important pathologies, the doctor continued.



This is a very decisive month for the country because of the beginning of the pediatric vaccination campaign, with which children and adolescents are being prepared for a healthy and safe school reinsertion, Lopez Gonzalez emphasized.



The specialist insisted on the importance of breastfeeding, which she considered the main vaccine and the best way to protect children.