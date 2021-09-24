Díaz-Canel thanks those who made it possible to have enough vaccines to immunize the Cuban population





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 23 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked today on Twitter all those who made it possible for the country to have the required number of anti-COVID-19 doses to immunize the entire population.



The president noted on his post that it had been a difficult task since the need arose to develop our own immunogens, but remarked that what seemed like a dream is today a beautiful reality.



On Wednesday, September 22, Eduardo Martínez Díaz, president of the Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma), announced that all doses of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus are ready, including those free of thiomersal, to immunize the country's population before the end of 2021.