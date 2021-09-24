Those allergic to Thiomersal in eastern Cuba get Chinese anti-COVID-19 vaccine





LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Sep 23 (ACN) People in the city of Las Tunas who are allergic to Thiomersal began to receive the first dose of the Chinese anti-COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm in 35 vaccination stations.



The program includes a combination of two doses of the Chinese drug and one of Cuba’s Soberana Plus.



Nivia Agüero Batista, coordinator of the Committee of Experts in charge of the vaccination process in the provincial capital, reported that more than 2,400 people over 19 years of age will be benefitted, as the immunogens for younger patients are yet to arrive in the province.



“This product was first administered in August in the province of Cienfuegos. It must be kept at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius to prevent freezing and exposure to light,” she explained.



The World Health Organization considers Sinopharm to be a safe vaccine. It is 79% effective and already in use in 85 countries.