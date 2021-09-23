University of Havana to sign framework agreement with linguists





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 23 (ACN) Representatives of the University of Havana (UH) and the Cuban Academy of Language (ACuL) will sign today in this city a framework agreement to contract providers of goods, works and services widely used in state public administrations.



The event will include the presentation of Ambrosio Fornet Frutos’s latest book, released by the UH Publishing House as part of its Letra y Espíritu collection, created jointly with the Cuban Academy of Language.



Fornet Frutos (Granma, 1932) is a Cuban writer, essayist, researcher, film scriptwriter and editor, full member since 1997 and Assistant Senior Professor at the Higher Institute of Arts.



Located in Havana’s old section, the ACuL brings together writers, critics, linguists and professors committed to the dissemination, development and improvement of the Spanish language, particularly its Cuban current.



It has 22 Academicians of number, the oldest of whom joined in on April 23, 1989 and is the holder of its Chair B, is Miguel Barnet Lanza (Havana, 1940), a poet, narrator, essayist, Cuban ethnologist and disciple of Fernando Ortiz (1881-1969). His work Biografía de un cimarrón (Biography of a runaway slave) is a classic of national literature.



The Emeritus are the celebrated Cuban intellectuals Pablo Armando Fernández Pérez (1930), Fornet Frutos, Roberto Fernández Retamar (1930- 2019), César López Núñez (1933-2020) and Eusebio Leal Spengler (1942-2020, Historian of Havana).