France Supports Cuban Vaccines against Meningitis and Pneumonia





Havana, Sept 22 (ACN) France will grant a 45-million-Euro fund to Cuba which will allow the local Finlay Vaccine Institute to expand the production of vaccines against meningitis and pneumonia.



The donation, which will start to be delivered in 2021, will allow the purchase of equipment and the remodeling of production and research centers, said French ambassador to Havana Patrice Paoli.



The diplomat said that the quantitative and qualitative increase in the production of vaccines, in tune with international quality standards, will benefit the Cuban people and other developing nations.



Meanwhile, the director of the Cuban Vaccine Institute, Vicente Verez recalled that the donation is the result of joint work between the two nations which have maintained scientific and biotech cooperation for several years.



The expert said that these vaccines are widely used in small children against bacteria-caused meningitis and pneumonia, since infants cannot respond to antigens containing such bacteria.