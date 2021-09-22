CITMA's office in eastern Cuba delivers donations to a children's hospital





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Sep 22 (ACN) The office of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA) in the province of Santiago de Cuba delivered medical supplies donated by the population to a children’s hospital in the provincial capital, in solidarity with those infected with COVID-19.



CITMA delegate Zelma Corona praised the science workers’ awareness of the country’s efforts to cope with the pandemic and their decision to collect toiletries, chlorine and other items for health institutions.



“These items are necessary in the fight against the COVID-19, aggravated by the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, and revealing of the Government's efforts to provide essential resources,” she said. “All our members responded and contributed what they could, be it items or money to buy them, to support the province in the midst of the difficult epidemiological situation.”



The donations will go to basic services and to the red zone.

Dr. Yuriska Torrest, director of the children’s hospital, thanked the city scientists for their help, which sets in relief the principles of solidarity and the altruism that the Cuban medical staff has shown in other provinces and nations.