COVID-19 in Cuba: 7,151 new cases and 59 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 22 (ACN) Cuba reported today 7,151 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths, and 7,759 medical discharges.



Of the 825,351 Cubans diagnosed with the virus since March 2020, 40,317 remain hospitalized, with 39,866 of them in stable clinical evolution, 145 in critical condition, and 306 in serious condition, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



So far the death toll amounts to 6,978, whereas 777,999 patients have recovered (94.3% of the infected).



At the close of yesterday, September 21, 90,027 patients had been admitted, 46,548 were suspected, 3,162 were under surveillance and 40,317 were confirmed cases.



A total of 53,249 samples were taken during the day, and 7,151 tested positive. Cuba has taken 9,165,377 samples, and 825,351 of them have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 7,437 positive cases, 2.7% (193) were asymptomatic, making a total of 124,842 cases (15.1% of those confirmed to date).